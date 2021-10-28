D’Andre Swift gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 8

Detroit Lions running D’Andre Swift was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 8 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

The second-year back out of Georgia is coming off a pretty good performance this past Sunday, making a considerable impact in the Lions’ feisty 28-19 loss to the Rams. He split carries with Jamaal Williams as usual by taking 13 handoffs for 48 yards, but also caught eight receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

Obviously keep tabs on Swift’s status heading into the weekend, but him being able to take the field in back-to-back practice sessions is a good sign that he should be good to for Sunday. Swift’s rushing numbers on their own are middling, but his abilities as a pass catcher makes him a low-end RB2 fantasy candidate. He’s actually Detroit’s leading receiver with 42 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns this season.

With Jamaal Williams dealing with his own injury problems this week, Swift’s value could shoot up on Sunday. He could potentially garner even more touches against the Eagles.