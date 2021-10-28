Saints WR Deonte Harris returns to practice Thursday for Week 8

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant on Thursday ahead of their Week 8 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Harris has been battling a hamstring injury since the team’s Week 5 victory over the Washington Football Team. He sat out of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Deonte Harris was back at practice today, and David Onyemata was there participating, but I didn't see Michael Thomas, Taysom Hill, Payton Turner or Dwayne Washington — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 28, 2021

Obviously keep tabs on him heading into the weekend but him returning to the field on Thursday is a positive sign for him suiting up against the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Through five games this season, Harris is the Saints third-leading receiver behind Marquez Callaway and Alvin Kamara. He has caught 12 of 16 targets for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the season. His abilities as a deep-threat option for Jameis Winston makes him someone worth looking into this week, especially against a still wounded Tampa secondary.