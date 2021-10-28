 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Corey Davis gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 8

Jets WR Corey Davis was limited on Thursday for Week 8.

By Chet Gresham
Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was limited in practice on Thursday with a hip injury, per Dennis Waszak. Davis wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday, so this is a dreaded mid-week downgrade. But, unless we hear more details, we probably won’t know until Friday where he stands.

Davis has been inconsistent, but does have four touchdowns on the season and is the best fantasy player on the team. If he does play this week against the Bengals, he will have quarterback Mike White instead of rookie Zach Wilson behind center.

If Davis can’t go, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder should see more work, but ultimately running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson would likely see the biggest uptick with White throwing check downs.

Fantasy football implications

Nobody on the Jets is a strong play this week, but Carter, who had eight receptions last week with White relieving Wilson after he was hurt, might have the most upside of the group.

