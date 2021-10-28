Corey Davis gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 8

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was limited in practice on Thursday with a hip injury, per Dennis Waszak. Davis wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday, so this is a dreaded mid-week downgrade. But, unless we hear more details, we probably won’t know until Friday where he stands.

Davis has been inconsistent, but does have four touchdowns on the season and is the best fantasy player on the team. If he does play this week against the Bengals, he will have quarterback Mike White instead of rookie Zach Wilson behind center.

If Davis can’t go, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder should see more work, but ultimately running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson would likely see the biggest uptick with White throwing check downs.

Fantasy football implications

Nobody on the Jets is a strong play this week, but Carter, who had eight receptions last week with White relieving Wilson after he was hurt, might have the most upside of the group.