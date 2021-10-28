 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bills TE Dawson Knox is out for Week 8 after hand surgery

We break down the news that Dawson Knox won’t play in Week 8

By Chet Gresham
Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball in for a touchdown that is called back by a penalty during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is out for Week 8, per Pro Football Talk. Knox suffered a broken hand in Week 6 and won’t be able to go this week after undergoing surgery. Head coach Sean McDermott said Knox would be out this week, but didn’t give a timetable for his return.

Knox has been on fire this year, catching 21-of-27 targets for 286 yards and five touchdowns. Tommy Sweeney will take over his position this week, but we can’t expect too much. He’ll need to find the end zone to have any value, which is a possibility, but not one to bank on.

Fantasy football implications

Sweeney gets a slight bump in 2TE leagues, but Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley will likely absorb the targets Knox would have seen. This is a great matchup for all three and they should be starting on most fantasy teams.

