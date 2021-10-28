Bills TE Dawson Knox is out for Week 8 after hand surgery

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is out for Week 8, per Pro Football Talk. Knox suffered a broken hand in Week 6 and won’t be able to go this week after undergoing surgery. Head coach Sean McDermott said Knox would be out this week, but didn’t give a timetable for his return.

Knox has been on fire this year, catching 21-of-27 targets for 286 yards and five touchdowns. Tommy Sweeney will take over his position this week, but we can’t expect too much. He’ll need to find the end zone to have any value, which is a possibility, but not one to bank on.

Fantasy football implications

Sweeney gets a slight bump in 2TE leagues, but Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley will likely absorb the targets Knox would have seen. This is a great matchup for all three and they should be starting on most fantasy teams.