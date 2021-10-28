Biggest line moves for Week 9 of college football

Each week in college football the bookmakers and bettors come together to create the markets that set the lines for each college football game.

Sometimes the opinions are pretty consistent all week long, but other times you’ll see big moves along the number as the week progresses. We’ll take a look at the games that have had the biggest changes so far for Week 9 of college football to the current lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Boston College vs. Syracuse, Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Syracuse -4.5

Now: Syracuse -6.5

Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader is officially listed as questionable, but the line movement seems to indicate bettors think he’ll play despite a foot injury. WR Taj Harris is also questionable for ‘Cuse with an undisclosed issue.

Keep an eye on BC tight end Trae Barry as well, who is questionable. He has 288 yards and 3 TD’s receiving this year.

Indiana vs. Maryland, Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Opened: Maryland -2.5

Now: Maryland -5.5

Quarterbacks Michael Penix and Jack Tuttle continuing to be out would be the movers here, as backup Tuttle underperformed with just 5.2 yards per attempt with two TD’s and three INT’s so far this season. Enter Grant Gunnel, he of the 3-for-4 for nine yards last week, and the third-string option. We’ll see if he can hold up on the road in the Big Ten.

Miami vs. Pitt, Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Opened: Pitt -9.5

Now: Pitt -12.5

This could be America getting on board the Kenny Pickett train, or thinking last weekend is a blip in the continuing implosion of the Hurricanes under Manny Diaz.

Keep an eye on the status of Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda and WR Jordan Addison, both key starters that are under concussion assessments. But Pitt is also -135 to win the ACC at DraftKings Sportsbook, which considering they started the season at +3300 is incredible.

