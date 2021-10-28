 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spencer Dinwiddie ruled out to rest Thursday vs. Hawks

Wizards starting guard won’t play against Atlanta to rest. Daniel Gafford is also sidelined with an injury.

Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Washington Wizards dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 25, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.&nbsp; Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Washington Wizards G Spencer Dinwiddie and C Daniel Gafford have both been ruled out for Thursday night’s game vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Dinwiddie will get the second end of a back-to-back off to rest. Gafford was injured in Wednesday night’s win over the Boston Celtics, exiting the game due to a quad injury.

The Wizards entered tonight as 2.5-point underdogs on the spread. The Hawks are favored despite being on the road and on the second night of a back-to-back. ATL beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The O/U was set at 222.5 before the Dinwiddie news. That number may decrease a bit as a result.

Fantasy basketball analysis

The Wizards are ripe for value and have a bunch of strong tournament plays tonight. Bradley Beal ($9,200) is going to be a very popular GPP play given the amount of usage he’ll soak up with Dinwiddie out. Kyle Kuzma ($6,200) and Montrezl Harrell ($5,300) are also strong tourney options and Harrell is even a decent cash play with Gafford out. The Hawks have a tough interior anchored by John Collins and Clint Capela. Still, they are a bit undersized, so Harrell should be able to return value.

Betting analysis

If you can snag the Hawks on the spread with no Dinwiddie, it’s not a bad move. This game should still be close despite the Wizards being down a few bodies. Gafford missed time against the Celtics last night and Washington was able to take down a tough Boston team. Most of the action was on the under 222.5 points before this news. With the news, we’ll see the total potential drop a bit, but no more than a few points. The Hawks are -3 on the spread after Dinwiddie, which seems odd. A starter should move the needle a bit more than that. Perhaps it’s a trap? Either way, Beal will need to step up, so go look at his player props market.

