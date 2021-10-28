DeAndre Hopkins is active for Week 8 vs. Packers

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 8 inactives and DeAndre Hopkins is officially ACTIVE for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Hopkins was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was a DNP for all three days of practice this week, although practice was mostly walkthrough work.

There are few certainties in life, but DeAndre Hopkins playing through injury in spite of a questionable tag is on that short list. He’ll probably show up on the injury report most weeks the rest of this season, but you can usually count on him for your fantasy football lineups. This is his ninth season and he has missed two games during that time.

Hopkins is the start him and forget him kind of luxury that can make fantasy football a little bit easier. You draft him knowing you’ll start him every single week, and you know you’ll usually get solid production.

The Cardinals face a Packers defense that is giving up the eighth fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position. They also haven’t faced an offense like what Arizona brings to the table. Hopkins is a must start in all formats.