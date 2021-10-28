Austin Ekeler sits out Thursday Week 8 practice with new hip injury

The Los Angeles Chargers had an unexpected addition to the injury report on Thursday in Week 8. Running back Austin Ekeler was listed as a DNP after not appearing on Wednesday’s report. The injury is listed as related to his hip and right now there is no word on what the issue is.

Fantasy football implications

A mid-week addition to the injury report for a non-rest day is never a good thing. It’s possible this is a maintenance thing, but considering it’s a new injury, that’s a concern. He dealt with a hamstring injury coming into the season, but had been cleared of that for some time now.

This will be something to track heading toward the weekend. Joshua Kelley would likely take over the starting role if Ekeler were unable to go. Justin Jackson would get more work as well, but Kelley is coming off the bigger pre-bye workload. If we got a clear answer on the starter, that person would be worth a play, but this is a situation that is up in the air. The Chargers have one more practice on Friday.