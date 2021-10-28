Dak Prescott injury moves Cowboys-Vikings odds, suggesting QB won’t play

The Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and they might be playing without starting quarterback Dak Prescott. The QB injured his calf in the team’s Week 6 matchup and while he had a bye to get healthy, he has been limited the first two days of practice. He might be able to play through the injury, but recent odds movement suggests that might not be the case.

A week ago, the Cowboys opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings at DraftKings Sportsbook. On Sunday, the line closed when Week 7 games got underway and then reopened that evening with the Cowboys installed as two-point favorites. On Thursday, after word of another limited Prescott practice, the point spread swung considerably. The line went from Cowboys -2 to Vikings -2.5.

This is all still based on speculation and the injury report. Prescott and the team’s trainers could decide he’s good to go when Sunday comes around. But this kind of movement happened for a reason, and it does not bode well for his chances of playing this weekend.