 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DeAndre Hopkins returns to the game in Week 8 vs. Packers

Cardinals WR appears to have aggravated his hamstring injury in Week 8

By Chet Gresham Updated
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is called for a personal foul penalty against Eric Stokes #21 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

UPDATE: Hopkins has returned to the game in the third quarter despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

UPDATE: Hopkins is currently testing out his hamstring with a few sprints on the sideline and is officially questionable to return to the game.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been out ever since his big 55-yard reception that set up Chase Edmonds’ touchdown run. He came into this game with a lingering hamstring issue that may be acting up after his long reception. He has taken off his gloves and is on the sideline without his helmet while the Cardinals are on offense. His return doesn’t appear to be imminent.

More From DraftKings Nation