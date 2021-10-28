DeAndre Hopkins returns to the game in Week 8 vs. Packers

UPDATE: Hopkins has returned to the game in the third quarter despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

UPDATE: Hopkins is currently testing out his hamstring with a few sprints on the sideline and is officially questionable to return to the game.

DeAndre Hopkins is testing out his injured hamstring. He’s doing a few short sprints on the sideline. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 29, 2021

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been out ever since his big 55-yard reception that set up Chase Edmonds’ touchdown run. He came into this game with a lingering hamstring issue that may be acting up after his long reception. He has taken off his gloves and is on the sideline without his helmet while the Cardinals are on offense. His return doesn’t appear to be imminent.