UPDATE: Tonyan left the medical tent and was walking with a noticeable limp and no helmet on, per Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman. He is officially questionable to return.

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan appeared to be in great pain after making a 32-yard reception in the fourth quarter on Thursday Night Football. Tonyan grabbed at his knee after being tackled, but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Tonyan went directly to the blue medical tent to be checked out.