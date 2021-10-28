Kyler Murray limps off field after final play of game in Week 8

The Arizona Cardinals lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, but the extended break heading into Week 9 comes at a perfect time. Quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to get banged up on the closing drive and limped off the field as the game ended.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury might get a question about it, but we will probably have to wait for a post-game evaluation and then follow-up on Friday. The Cardinals don’t have a bye until Week 12, but the one bit of upside to playing on Thursday is the team doesn’t play again for ten days. The Cardinals will be back in Week 9 traveling to face the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals will likely return to practice on Monday, but don’t have to provide an injury report until next Wednesday. We’ll find out then if this is a notable injury or just something that he can shake off with a few days rest. Colt McCoy is Murray’s backup.