How to watch Navy vs. Tulsa via live online stream

The Navy Midshipmen and Tulsa Golden Hurricane face off Friday, October 29th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Navy at Memphis Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen and Tulsa Golden Hurricane meet up in Week 9 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Navy and Tulsa faced some of the top-ranked teams in the country this season and will get an easier shot at a victory Friday night.

Navy (1-6, 1-4 AAC) hung tough with the Cincinnati Bearcats last weekend, but the Midshipmen are in the middle of a down season with an offense that ranks No. 128 in yards per play against FBS opponents. Tulsa (3-4, 2-1 AAC) started off 0-3 after a tough non-conference slate but won three of their last four heading into last week’s bye and scored at least 32 points in all three wins.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Tulsa is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.

