How to watch Navy vs. Tulsa via live online stream

The Navy Midshipmen and Tulsa Golden Hurricane meet up in Week 9 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Navy and Tulsa faced some of the top-ranked teams in the country this season and will get an easier shot at a victory Friday night.

Navy (1-6, 1-4 AAC) hung tough with the Cincinnati Bearcats last weekend, but the Midshipmen are in the middle of a down season with an offense that ranks No. 128 in yards per play against FBS opponents. Tulsa (3-4, 2-1 AAC) started off 0-3 after a tough non-conference slate but won three of their last four heading into last week’s bye and scored at least 32 points in all three wins.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Tulsa is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.