How to watch UNLV vs. Nevada via live online stream

The UNLV Rebels and Nevada Wolfpack meet up in Week 9 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Nevada still has plenty of their season-long goals in front of them, while UNLV is still looking for victory No. 1.

UNLV (0-7, 0-3 Mountain West) will enter Friday’s game ranked No. 111 offensively and No. 112 defensively in yards per play against FBS opponents but while they remain winless, five losses came by one possession. Nevada (5-2, 2-1 Mountain West) is a game back in the West division behind quarterback Carson Strong, who could wind up as a first round pick in next spring’s NFL Draft.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Nevada is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes UNLV a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.