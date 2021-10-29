The Bermuda Championship has gone from 128 golfers down to 75 after a large cut line at level par, and will head to the weekend with Taylor Pendrith holding a one-shot lead at -11.

Pendrith was no lock to make it to Saturday himself after an opening 70, but fired a blazing 61 on Saturday, two shots better than anyone else at the Port Royal Golf Club on Day 2.

Pendrith enters Moving Day at +350 to leave victorious at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Patrick Rodgers trailing him at -10 on the scoreboard and +550 on the odds board. Patrick Reed might be the biggest name at the smaller event, and he’s -5 with a +2000 price currently.

Round 3 tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 8:46 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of Bermuda Championship on Saturday.