 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Bermuda Championship

The Bermuda Championship tees off at 8:46 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
Taylor Pendrith of Canada catches a pen after putting out on the ninth green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 29, 2021 in Southampton, Bermuda. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Bermuda Championship has gone from 128 golfers down to 75 after a large cut line at level par, and will head to the weekend with Taylor Pendrith holding a one-shot lead at -11.

Pendrith was no lock to make it to Saturday himself after an opening 70, but fired a blazing 61 on Saturday, two shots better than anyone else at the Port Royal Golf Club on Day 2.

Pendrith enters Moving Day at +350 to leave victorious at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Patrick Rodgers trailing him at -10 on the scoreboard and +550 on the odds board. Patrick Reed might be the biggest name at the smaller event, and he’s -5 with a +2000 price currently.

Round 3 tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 8:46 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of Bermuda Championship on Saturday.

Bermuda Championship, Round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:46 AM Jim Knous Ben Kohles Lee Hodges
8:57 AM Brian Gay Camilo Villegas David Lingmerth
9:08 AM Kurt Kitayama Ryan Armour Nick Watney
9:19 AM Seung-Yul Noh John Senden Arjun Atwal
9:30 AM Sepp Straka Seth Reeves Scott Stallings
9:41 AM Johnson Wagner David Hearn Mito Pereira
9:57 AM Jonathan Byrd Aaron Rai Ben Martin
10:08 AM Adam Hadwin Russell Knox Scott Brown
10:19 AM Kyle Wilshire John Merrick Sahith Theegala
10:30 AM Sangmoon Bae Denny McCarthy Brandon Wu
10:41 AM Ben Crane Greyson Sigg Austin Eckroat
10:52 AM Robert Garrigus Matt Fitzpatrick Hayden Buckley
11:08 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Stephan Jaeger Thomas Detry
11:19 AM Scott Gutschewski Garrick Higgo Kiradech Aphibarnrat
11:30 AM Luke Donald Brett Drewitt Max McGreevy
11:41 AM Kramer Hickok Dylan Wu J.J. Spaun
11:52 AM Mark Hubbard D.A. Points Dylan Frittelli
12:03 PM Guido Migliozzi Matthias Schwab Davis Riley
12:14 PM Patrick Reed Seamus Power Graeme McDowell
12:30 PM Chase Seiffert Sean O'Hair Brandon Hagy
12:41 PM Curtis Thompson Ludvig Aberg Adam Svensson
12:52 PM Peter Uihlein Chad Ramey Alex Smalley
1:03 PM Lucas Herbert Patrick Flavin Justin Lower
1:14 PM Danny Lee David Skinns Peter Malnati
1:25 PM Taylor Pendrith Patrick Rodgers Vincent Whaley

More From DraftKings Nation