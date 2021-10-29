The Bermuda Championship has gone from 128 golfers down to 75 after a large cut line at level par, and will head to the weekend with Taylor Pendrith holding a one-shot lead at -11.
Pendrith was no lock to make it to Saturday himself after an opening 70, but fired a blazing 61 on Saturday, two shots better than anyone else at the Port Royal Golf Club on Day 2.
Pendrith enters Moving Day at +350 to leave victorious at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Patrick Rodgers trailing him at -10 on the scoreboard and +550 on the odds board. Patrick Reed might be the biggest name at the smaller event, and he’s -5 with a +2000 price currently.
Round 3 tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 8:46 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of Bermuda Championship on Saturday.
Bermuda Championship, Round 3 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:46 AM
|Jim Knous
|Ben Kohles
|Lee Hodges
|8:57 AM
|Brian Gay
|Camilo Villegas
|David Lingmerth
|9:08 AM
|Kurt Kitayama
|Ryan Armour
|Nick Watney
|9:19 AM
|Seung-Yul Noh
|John Senden
|Arjun Atwal
|9:30 AM
|Sepp Straka
|Seth Reeves
|Scott Stallings
|9:41 AM
|Johnson Wagner
|David Hearn
|Mito Pereira
|9:57 AM
|Jonathan Byrd
|Aaron Rai
|Ben Martin
|10:08 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Russell Knox
|Scott Brown
|10:19 AM
|Kyle Wilshire
|John Merrick
|Sahith Theegala
|10:30 AM
|Sangmoon Bae
|Denny McCarthy
|Brandon Wu
|10:41 AM
|Ben Crane
|Greyson Sigg
|Austin Eckroat
|10:52 AM
|Robert Garrigus
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Hayden Buckley
|11:08 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Stephan Jaeger
|Thomas Detry
|11:19 AM
|Scott Gutschewski
|Garrick Higgo
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11:30 AM
|Luke Donald
|Brett Drewitt
|Max McGreevy
|11:41 AM
|Kramer Hickok
|Dylan Wu
|J.J. Spaun
|11:52 AM
|Mark Hubbard
|D.A. Points
|Dylan Frittelli
|12:03 PM
|Guido Migliozzi
|Matthias Schwab
|Davis Riley
|12:14 PM
|Patrick Reed
|Seamus Power
|Graeme McDowell
|12:30 PM
|Chase Seiffert
|Sean O'Hair
|Brandon Hagy
|12:41 PM
|Curtis Thompson
|Ludvig Aberg
|Adam Svensson
|12:52 PM
|Peter Uihlein
|Chad Ramey
|Alex Smalley
|1:03 PM
|Lucas Herbert
|Patrick Flavin
|Justin Lower
|1:14 PM
|Danny Lee
|David Skinns
|Peter Malnati
|1:25 PM
|Taylor Pendrith
|Patrick Rodgers
|Vincent Whaley