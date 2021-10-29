How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 10

The Premier League season is nearly a third of the way through and there’s little separation among the top clubs. Chelsea leads the table with 22 points but Liverpool and Manchester City are only a few points behind. West Ham and Brighton, normally mid-table teams, are showing they’re going to be in contention for spots in European competition even if they falter in the title race.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The first and last game of Saturday’s slate are likely to draw the most eyes. Leicester City and Arsenal are hoping to get back near the top of the table when the two sides meet early Saturday morning. Manchester United will try to erase a brutal showing against Liverpool when it squares off with a talented Tottenham side. Brighton will look to prove it is for real when it faces Liverpool.

EPL Matchday 10 schedule

Saturday, October 30

Leicester City vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Southampton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Brighton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, 10:00 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, 10:00 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Brentford, 10:00 a.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 31

Norwich City vs. Leeds United, 10:00 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United, 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 1

Wolves vs. Everton, 4:00 p.m. ET