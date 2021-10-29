WR Kenny Golladay has yet to practice for Week 8

The New York Giants head into a Monday night contest with the Kansas City Chiefs severely depleted at the skill positions, and it’s not looking promising as the week wraps up. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was once again not at practice Friday, signaling he could be out for Monday’s matchup.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and S Nate Ebner (ankle) again did not practice for the Giants -- not a good sign for any of them for Monday night in Kansas City. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 29, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Golladay would’ve liked to take the field in this game, as the Chiefs have one of the worst pass defenses this season. However, it doesn’t look like he’s going to suit up. Saquon Barkley is also likely out, meaning the receiving group will once again be headlined by a likely returning Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. Tight end Evan Engram could be a strong fantasy play as a weapon over the middle of the field, while Shepard and Slayton merit flex consideration given the matchup against a soft Kansas City defense. The Giants are starting to look better in recent weeks despite being crushed by injuries.