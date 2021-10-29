Donovan Peoples-Jones likely out after not practicing in Week 8 with groin injury

Friday update: The official injury report isn’t out yet, but Peoples-Jones was not practicing yet again on Friday, per Scott Petrak. Peoples-Jones injured himself in warmups last week and hasn’t been able to return since. This injury looks like it will have him at best questionable for next week. Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. are expected to play through their various injuries against the Steelers.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones did not practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury, per Scott Petrak. Peoples-Jones was not the only wide receiver that did not practice as Jarvis Landry was not participant either.

Fantasy football implications

The second-year wide receiver suffered the groin during pre-game warm-ups last Thursday against the Broncos. Peoples-Jones was reportedly listed as questionable before the game and went to go get an MRI on Friday. The young wide receiver was beginning to make plays for a Browns’ offense that just got back Odell Beckham Jr. and was without Jarvis Landry for a period of time.

If Peoples-Jones cannot go for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, then that could open up opportunities for Rashard Higgins and rookie Anthony Schwartz. Last week, Higgins played 59% of offensive snaps, but only had one reception for negative two yards. As for Schwartz, he played 41% of offensive snaps and had two receptions (three targets) for 22 yards.