DeVante Parker on track to play vs. Bills in Week 8

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is on track to suit up this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. The Dolphins’ wideout has been a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Thursday injury report #MIAvsBUF



No significant changes for #Dolphins. Bills could be without TE Dawson Knox. pic.twitter.com/wJ1jjscFWs — Columnist, Phins com (@PhinsChris) October 28, 2021

Parker has missed the last three games for the 1-6 Dolphins with a shoulder injury and last appeared in their 27-17 Week 4 loss to the Colts. In four games this season, the veteran wide receiver has caught 17 of 32 targets for 242 yards and a touchdown. His potential return could provide a shot in the arm for a Miami team whose season has quickly spiraled.

Fantasy football implications

Even with three games missed, Parker is still the third leading receiver on the team this year just behind rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki. His value will increase this week against the Bills as he’ll be sure get a lion’s share of targets in his return. And with the non-stop Deshaun Watson trade rumors swirling, one would imagine quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leaning on his most trusted weapons and doing everything in his power to make his case that he should remain as the starter in Miami.