Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, October 29

There are seven games on the NBA’s Friday schedule, with several intriguing matchups as the Brooklyn Nets meet the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks face off with the Denver Nuggets. The Miami Heat, who are looking like a contender once again, meet the Charlotte Hornets in a division clash. Here are the best player prop’s for Friday’s action.

Damian Lillard, over 26.5 points (-130)

Lillard is the driving force behind Portland’s offense. The star guard is in a slump right now, averaging 17.8 points per game. At some point, he has to have a big offensive performance against a quality opponent. Friday’s matchup against the Clippers could be Lillard’s best game so far this season.

Kevin Durant, under 8.5 rebounds (-130)

Durant is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this season but the matchup against the Pacers isn’t favorable. Indiana’s big men are dominating the glass this season, and Durant is unlikely to reach double-digit rebounds in this contest. The Nets star is still an offensive force, so his point totals could be something to monitor in this one.

Brandon Ingram, over 1.5 3-pointers (-220)

Ingram is attempting 5.4 triples per game and hitting 47.7 percent of them, which comes out to 2.6 makes. The Pelicans are relying on the small forward for offense with Zion Williamson still out, so volume won’t be an issue. Even though there’s not great value, Ingram is a strong bet to can a couple threes against the Kings Friday.

