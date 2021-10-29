Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Nets on Friday

We’ll have two teams in the Eastern Conference trying to shake off some early-season rust and get into a groove on Friday at the Indiana Pacers travel to Barclays Center to meet the Brooklyn Nets.

Indy has stumbled to a 1-4 start and were squashed by the Raptors 118-100 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has had an up-and-down 2-3 start and they were last seen getting beat 106-93 by the Heat on Wednesday.

The Nets enter as 8.5-point home favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.

Pacers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -8.5

The Nets have been trading wins and losses through the first two weeks of the regular season and with a Friday night home game, they should come out victorious here. Indiana will be without leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon, who is dealing with soreness to his left hamstring. Brooklyn rolls here.

Over/Under: Under 223

Indiana has been involved in a handful of high scoring affairs this season but the absence of Brogdon will surely impact their production. With Kevin Durant dialed in, the Nets should be able to put this one out of reach early and we won’t have to entertain the idea of the over being reached.

