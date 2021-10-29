Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Lakers on Friday

We have a Friday night matchup in Staples Center on our hands as the suddenly hot Cleveland Cavaliers continue their west coast road trip by meeting the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cleveland has ripped off three straight victories, taking down the Hawks at home last Saturday before flying cross country and picking up wins over the Nuggets and Clippers this week. The Lakers...are kind of a mess right now and them blowing a 26-point lead against the Thunder on Wednesday highlighted some of their early-season issues.

L.A. enters the game as a 7.5-point home favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. with the total being set at 221.5.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +7.5

We’re riding the momentum the Cavs have going right now and picking them to cover on the road in Staples. Collin Sexton put up 26 points and seven rebounds in a 92-79 victory over the Clippers this week and the team limited the Clippers to just 35.6% shooting on the night. They’ll have something similar for the Lakers, especially with LeBron James questionable due to an ankle injury, plus Anthony Davis dealing with right knee soreness.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

Part of the Cavs success recently is putting the clamps on opponents defensively, holding their last three opponents to 95 points and under. The Lakers have routinely scored in the 110’s this season but they’ll have to work harder offensively on Friday. The under is the safe play here.

