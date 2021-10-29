Panthers vs. Falcons game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons find themselves in two vastly different positions from where they were at the start of the season when the Panthers were red hot and the Falcons struggling. Now, Carolina is riding a four-game losing skid. Atlanta has won three of its last four. The battle for the bottom of the NFC South kicks off on 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panther-Falcons in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Panthers Week 8 odds

Spread: -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Falcons -155, Panthers +135

Our picks for Falcons vs. Panthers

Pick against the spread: Falcons -3

The Falcons, for all their problems, do seem to have the Panthers’ number recently. They’ve won six of their last seven against Carolina. The Panthers are in the midst of an 0-4 run against the spread, and that’s unlikely to change this week.

Over/under: Under 45.5

Panthers’ game have only hit the over twice this season, and with Sam Darnold struggling (remember, he was pulled last week), it’s going to be hard for the Panthers to put many points on the board. The Falcons will certainly do their part, averaging 29 points in their last three, but it’s not enough.

Preferred player prop: Kyle Pitts over 62.5 receiving yards (-115)

Pitts has 282 yards over his last two games, including a 163-yard outing last week. And that was with Calvin Ridley back in action. The Panthers are allowing an average of 48.4 yards to opposing tight ends. Pitts should be fine to his mark.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.