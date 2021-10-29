49ers vs. Bears game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers will head on the road to visit the Chicago Bears for a matchup between two franchises looking to break losing streaks on Sunday, October 31st at 1:00 p.m. ET. San Francisco started the season 2-0 before four straight losses, while Chicago was beat by the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in consecutive weeks.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers vs. Bears in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Bears Week 8 odds

Spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: 49ers -210, Bears +175

Our picks for 49ers vs. Bears

Pick against the spread: Bears +4

Chicago will see a much-appreciated step down in competition compared to their last two games against two of the top teams in the NFC. The Bears’ offense has been atrocious, but they could find some running room against a defense that ranks No. 19 in opponent yards per rush attempt. It’s hard to lay points with either of these teams, so we’ll take Chicago getting more than a field goal.

Over/under: Under 39.5

Both teams run the ball on a high percentage of their offensive snaps, so this game should go by fairly quickly. With the clock running, possessions will be limited, and it’s tough to see where the offensive firepower could come from as neither team scored more than 21 points in their previous three games.

Preferred player prop: Justin Fields U189.5 passing yards (-115)

Through four NFL starts, Justin Fields has thrown for more than 189.5 yards once, and we’re betting he falls short on Sunday. Chicago has needed to throw the ball more often to get back into games the last few weeks, but the Bears will rely on their ground game because it’s unlikely San Francisco will build a significant lead.

