Eagles vs. Lions game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Detroit Lions are trying everything they can to get their first victory in the Dan Campbell era, and they will get another shot on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Following a season-opening victory, Philadelphia hasn’t been all that much better as they lost five of their last six games.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles vs. Lions in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

TEAM vs. TEAM Week 8 odds

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -180, Lions +155

Our picks for Eagles vs. Lions

Pick against the spread: Lions +3.5

Detroit players and coaches have to think they have a great shot at getting a win this weekend and since this is their last chance to do it before a bye week, the Lions should be extra motivated to get in the win column. We’ll take the Lions at home especially as they’re getting more than a field goal.

Over/under: Under 48.5

Detroit passes on a high percentage of their offensive snaps, but that likely has more to do with the Lions being in catch-up mode. They should look to get the ground game going more often than they usually do to keep the clock running even against a Philadelphia defense that ranks No. 9 in yards per rush attempt.

Preferred player prop: Jared Goff U265.5 passing yards (-115)

For exactly the reasons given above, expect the Lions to throw the ball less because it seems unlikely they will find themselves in a large deficit early like they have a few times this season. Jared Goff failed to reach 265.5 passing yards in four of seven games this season, and expect that to happen again on Sunday.

