Rams vs. Texans game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

In one of the most lopsided matchups you’ll see in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams will head into Sunday’s game with Super Bowl aspirations, while the Houston Texans have been a complete mess and are struggling to be competitive each week. This game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams vs. Texans in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Texans Week 8 odds

Spread: Rams -14.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Rams -1000, Texans +650

Our picks for Rams vs. Texans

Pick against the spread: Rams -14.5

I’m not sure what Texans bettors would point to that would give them any confidence in this being a relatively close game. The Texans scored a combined eight points the last two weeks, and they lost by double digits in five of their last six games.

Over/under: Over 47.5

By taking the over, you’re betting on the Rams putting together another big offensive performance because Houston probably isn’t going to be much help. Los Angeles reached 34 points three times this season and since the Texans will likely need to throw to stay in this game, possessions will be maximized. If Houston can reach double digits, this game should hit the over.

Preferred player prop: Darrell Henderson Jr. O81.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Rams could very easily have this game wrapped up early in the second half, which would likely lead to a large workload for Darrell Henderson Jr. Offenses run against Houston on 48.5% of snaps, which is the highest rate in the NFL. Henderson cracked 81.5 yards just twice this season, but he’ll add a third on Sunday.

