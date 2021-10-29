Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 267 main event title fight

UFC267 comes to you from Ethihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30th. The Prelims are set to kick off at 10:30 AM ET. The card is headlined by a championship fight between the light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz and the challenger Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz enters with a 28-8 record and is the moneyline favorite with -305 odds. He won the title on September 26th, 2020 from then-champion Dominick Reyes by way of KO/TKO in the second round. He hasn’t lost a fight in the UFC since February 2019. He has won nine of his last 10 fights and he has four knockouts and two submissions among those wins. His last title defense came against Israel Adesanya in March of this year and he won by unanimous decision to keep the title.

Teixeira enters with a 32-7 record and is the moneyline underdog with +240 odds in the fight. He submitted Thiago Santos in the third round of their fight in November of 2020 to earn this title opportunity. Teixeira hasn’t fought for gold in the last seven years so this is a big opportunity for him. He has won six of his last seven fights and he has three submission wins and two KO/TKO wins over that span.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 on October 30.

Blachowicz vs. Teixeira odds

Moneyline

Blachowicz: -305

Teixeira: +240

Total rounds: 2.5 (Over -120, Under -110)

Blachowicz by KO/TKO/DQ: +100

Blachowicz by submission: +1200

Blachowicz by decision: +225

Teixeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Teixeira by submission: +750

Teixeira by decision: +900

Draw: +5000

