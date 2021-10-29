Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 267 title bout

UFC 267 comes to you on Saturday, October 30th from the Ethiad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates with prelims starting at 10:30 AM ET and the main card projected for 2:00 PM ET. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. The co-main event is a bantamweight fight for an interim title between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. The reigning bantamweight champion is Aljamain Sterling who was scheduled to defend his title against Yan at this event, but he wasn’t medically cleared from a recent neck surgery so the interim title will be created.

Yan enters with a 15-2 record and is the moneyline favorite for the fight with -235 odds. Yan lost the bantamweight title to Sterling back in March of this year when he was disqualified in the fourth round of the fight. He had won the title from Jose Aldo in July of 2020 with a fifth-round KO/TKO and his fight against Sterling was his first title defense. Before losing to Sterling, Yan had won 10 fights in the UFC in a row dating back to July 2016. His fights tend to go either to a decision or a KO/TKO so this should be an entertaining bout.

Sandhagen enters with a record of 14-3 and is the moneyline underdog with +190 odds for the fight. Sandhagen is a surprising choice to be in this fight as his most recent contest was a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw back in July of this year. But, when Sterling had to drop out of the match due to injury, Sandhagen stepped up on short notice. Prior to fighting Dillashaw, Sandhagen had won nine of his previous 10 fights.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 on October 30.

Yan vs. Sandhagen odds

Moneyline

Yan: -210

Sandhagen: +175

Total rounds: 4.5 (Over -140, Under +110)

Winning Method

Yan by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Yan by submission: +1100

Yan by decision: +140

Sandhagen by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Sandhagen by submission: +1200

Sandhagen by decision: +400

Draw: +5000

