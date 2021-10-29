UNLV vs. Nevada picks and best bets for Week 9

The battle for the Fremont Cannon is here, as the Nevada Wolfpack host the UNLV Rebels on Friday, October 29th in a Mountain West Conference showdown.

When both these teams are competitive, this is quietly one of the best rivalry games west of the Mississippi River. But UNLV just hasn’t been able to hold up their end as of late, which is part of the reason why Tony Sanchez got fired and Marcus Arroyo is now the head coach.

But can the Rebels make enough noise in a lost season to give their in-state rivals a scare?

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

UNLV: 121 overall, 106 offense, 119 defense

Nevada: 72 overall, 59 offense, 78 defense

Injury update

UNLV

QB Doug Brumfield - Questionable (knee)

RB Jayvaun Wilson - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Kyle Williams - Questionable (hamstring)

WR Tyleek Collins - Questionable (undisclosed)

Nevada

No injuries reported

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

UNLV: 5-2 ATS

Nevada: 5-2 ATS

Total

UNLV: Over 3-4

Nevada: Over 5-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

UNLV: 92 overall, 95 offense, 84 defense

Nevada: 105 overall, 99 offense, 117 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Nevada -20

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Nevada -1375, UNLV +800

Opening line: Nevada -20

Opening total: 59.5

Weather



59 degrees, partly cloudy, 6 MPH wind, 3% chance of rain

The Pick

UNLV +20

Without Doug Brumfield, UNLV hasn’t shown any ability to move the ball consistently. Also they can’t stop a nosebleed. But this is the rivalry game where the fits and starts for the Rebels this season can start to put something closer to a 60 minute game together under Marcus Arroyo. They’re not going to win, but they can hang around enough to keep the Fremont Cannon in question in the second half. Rebels to cover, Wolfpack to win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.