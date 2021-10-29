How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the October 29th episode

Friday Night Smackdown comes live tonight with another episode from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Like two weeks ago, the show has been bumped to FS1 tonight because of the baseball postseason, with Fox airing Game 3 of the World Series.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The blue brand is wrapping up the month of October still dealing with the fallout of Crown Jewel and the WWE Draft while shifting its attention forward to Survivor Series next month.

Last week, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns goaded Brock Lesnar into a brawl, one where “The Beast” went on a rampage that ended with him F5’ing WWE official Adam Pearce. As a result, Lesnar was suspended indefinitely, so has been seemingly written off of television for the next few months. In Lesnar’s absence, who will step up to challenge Reigns in the immediate future?

New Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been embroiled in controversy on the internet over the past week. Her belt switching ceremony with new Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch went off the rails and involved her throwing the belt on the ground, reportedly over not wanting to appear weak by relinquishing it so easily. Nevertheless, the segment ended with Sasha Banks attacking her and making it clear that she’s next in line. It’ll be the first time in about four years that Banks and Flair will renew their long, hated rivalry.

Also on the show, we’ll sure to be seeing more of new King of the Ring Xavier Woods as well as another appearance from Hit Row, who made their Smackdown debut last week.