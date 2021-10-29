How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the October 29th episode

AEW returns to your tv screens tonight with another episode of Rampage airing on TNT. Three matches are on the card as the company closes in on their Full Gear pay-per-view in just over two weeks.

The show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Agganis Arena in Boston.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, October 29

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Headlining the show will be the first semifinal match of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament featuring Bryan Danielson taking on Eddie Kingston. The two triumphed in their respective first-round matches and since then, Danielson has needled Kingston about not truly applying himself to his craft. The winner will advance to the final at Full Gear to meet either Jon Moxley or Orange Cassidy.

Also on the show, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will be in action when fighting in a “Trick or Treat” no disqualification match against Abadon. Also, Dante Martin has aligned himself with the newly signed Lio Rush and he’ll be in one-on-one action against Matt Sydal.