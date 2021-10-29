Best player prop bets to consider for Astros in Game 3 in World Series

The Astros bounced back in Game 2 of the World Series and will now head to Atlanta looking to grab a 2-1 series lead and steal home-field advantage back from the Braves. There are some pretty interesting player props out there for the Astros in Game 3. Let’s take a look at a few of our favorites with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carlos Correa, over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Correa can shout that the postseason is “my time,” but he hasn’t been heard from much lately as he is 1-for-14 in his past four games. However, we’re still talking about one of the most productive playoff hitters in recent memory and someone who had an OPS north of 1.000 during this postseason prior to his current slump. Correa can get hot in a hurry, so getting even this much plus money on him here feels like a bit of an oversight.

Luis Garcia, over 4.5 hits allowed (+140)

You may not love this line considering how unhittable Garcia was in his previous start, when he no-hit the Red Sox through 5.2 innings before allowing a double and coming out of the game. But Garcia did give up five hits in 2.2 innings against the White Sox on Oct. 10, and he could really struggle against the lefty-heavy top of the Braves’ lineup. Left-handed batters posted a .279 average and an .814 OPS versus Garcia this year. The only question here is if he gets hit early in Game 3, will Dusty Baker pull Garcia before he has a chance to allow at least five hits?

Michael Brantley, over 1.5 hits (+165)

Brantley has registered multiple hits in four of his past five games, so why not another? He mashed RHPs during the regular season to the tune of a .363/.418/.507 slash line and hasn’t stopped in October. That’s a warning to Atlanta Braves starter Ian Anderson. Getting two hits in any game is a difficult task for anyone, even if you’re Tony Gwynn. But Brantley is now getting some Gwynn comps with what he’s doing at the plate, and you might be best served by just riding with the hot bat here.

