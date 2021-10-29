Best player prop bets to consider for Braves in Game 3 in World Series

The Braves dropped Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, but they are probably still feeling pretty good about themselves after getting out of Houston with a split and heading home to what should be a wild environment Friday inside Truist Park.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for the Braves in Game 3 against the Astros. Here are a few very enticing lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ian Anderson, over 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

This actually has a little better payoff than the under (-125). The Astros do make a ton of contact, but they have struck out at a pretty good clip in this series, and as long as Anderson can go at least four innings, he should have no problem hitting this number. He has 36 K’s in 30 innings this postseason.

Ozzie Albies, over 0.5 stolen bases (+400)

Albies is already a national hero thanks to his speed. He should put it on display again Friday. Albies is 3-for-3 in steals over his past eight postseason games, and the Braves will probably try to get aggressive early in this home game in order to stoke some momentum and excitement — much like how Astros rookie outfielder Jose Siri changed the entire tenor of Game 2 with his aggressive baserunning. Anyway, if any Brave is going to steal a base in this game, it’s going to be Albies. And he’ll have the green light whenever he reaches.

Freddie Freeman, over 0.5 RBIs (+165)

It’s the first World Series home game for the Braves since 1999, so you know the face of the franchise is going to do something special. The +165 is the same line for Freeman to record over 1.5 hits on Friday. You could travel that route, but this seems much more attainable. Freeman has driven in at least one run in four of his past five games, including each of the final two home games against the Dodgers in the NLCS.

