Moneyline pick for Astros vs. Braves in Game 3 of the World Series

The Atlanta Braves struck first in the World Series, but the Houston Astros came back with a 7-2 victory on Wednesday night to knot the series at 1-1. The Fall Classic now shifts to Truist Park, where the Braves have had quite the home-field advantage this month. Will that continue, or will the Astros’ bats continue to mash as they head east?

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Astros vs. Braves, World Series Game 3 moneyline odds

HOU: -110

ATL: -110

The Braves are 5-0 at home this postseason. How much does that matter? Eh, probably not much, but it’s an interesting turn of events for a team that had the worst home record of any playoff team this year (42-38). Those wins are really due to Atlanta’s pitching staff, which has posted a 2.40 ERA and have held batters to a .198 average at home this postseason.

Friday’s starter, Ian Anderson, has been generally special during the postseason in his young career as he has given up only five earned runs in 30.2 innings. The Braves have won each of his five postseason home starts and 15 of Anderson’s 19 career starts at Truist Park. He will need to come up big again on Friday, but he will be supported by the bullpen trio of A.J. Minter, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith, who have been outstanding recently and will have received two days of rest entering Friday.

The Astros are supposedly at a disadvantage as they will lose the designated hitter in the National League park, but the impact of that seems minimal, at least offensively. Astros DH Yordan Alvarez is still going to find his way into the middle of the lineup. The bigger issue might be how his presence in left field dings the Astros’ defense.

Rookie Luis Garcia will start for Houston, and although he was brilliant against Boston in ALCS Game 6 last week — he tossed 5.2 no-hit innings before giving up a double and coming out of the game — he was hit hard and didn’t show much control in his two previous playoff starts (10 runs, six walks in 3.2 combined innings).

Anderson turns in a stellar start and gets enough run support in a close game as the Braves take a 2-1 series lead and earn their first home win in the World Series since 1995.

Pick: Braves -110

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.