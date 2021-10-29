 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros vs. Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 3 via live online stream on FOX

We go over how you can watch Friday’s FOX MLB broadcast of the 2021 World Series featuring the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Jose Altve, #27 of the Houston Astros hits a home run during Game 2 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Darren Georgia/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The World Series has packed up the U-Haul and moved from Texas to Georgia for Game 3 between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on FOX. The series is tied 1-1 after Houston claimed a 7-2 victory in Game 2. Thirteen of the previous 17 teams that won Game 3 of a tied World Series have gone on to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

A pair of rookies will take the mound for this game as the Astros’ Luis Garcia will match up against the Braves’ Ian Anderson. Each team has a -110 moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is listed at 8.5 with the under priced to -115.

Astros vs. Braves

Pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Ian Anderson
First pitch: 8:09 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Astros -110, Braves -110
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

More From DraftKings Nation