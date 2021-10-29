Astros vs. Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 3 via live online stream on FOX

The World Series has packed up the U-Haul and moved from Texas to Georgia for Game 3 between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on FOX. The series is tied 1-1 after Houston claimed a 7-2 victory in Game 2. Thirteen of the previous 17 teams that won Game 3 of a tied World Series have gone on to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

A pair of rookies will take the mound for this game as the Astros’ Luis Garcia will match up against the Braves’ Ian Anderson. Each team has a -110 moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is listed at 8.5 with the under priced to -115.

Pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 8:09 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Astros -110, Braves -110

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App