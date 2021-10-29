 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 3 on and when does it start

The Houston Astros host the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the World Series in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves grounds out against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Two of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves will begin Friday’s pivotal Game 3 of the World Series at 8:09 p.m. ET. The battle from Truist Park will be aired on FOX.

The Astros knotted the series up at 1-1 with a 7-2 triumph on Wednesday night. Starting pitcher Jose Urquidy allowed two runs through five innings before giving way to a bullpen that muted Atlanta’s bats over four shutout frames. The Astros’ offense was driven by outfielder Michael Brantley, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. He has four multi-hit performances in his past five games. Also, second baseman Jose Altuve slammed his 22nd career postseason homer, tying him with Bernie Williams for the second most all-time. Rookie pitcher Luis Garcia will get the ball for Houston to start Game 3; he gave up just one hit over 5.2 innings in the ALCS clincher against the Red Sox last week.

The Braves will counter with a rookie of their own in Ian Anderson. It will mark the first time since 2006 that rookie starters faced off in a World Series game. Anderson has a 1.47 ERA in seven career postseason starts, and the Braves will need him to go deep into this one since Atlanta will likely stage a bullpen game in Game 4 and possibly Game 5 as well. Although the Braves’ lineup was held down in Game 2, second baseman Ozzie Albies is still on an 11-game postseason hitting streak. Outfielder Eddie Rosario, despite going 0-for-4 on Wednesday, boasts an impressive .426/.471/.702 slash line during these playoffs.

Each team has a -110 moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is listed at 8.5 with the under priced to -115.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 29th
Game time: 8:09 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

