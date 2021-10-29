What channel is Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 3 on and when does it start

The Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves will begin Friday’s pivotal Game 3 of the World Series at 8:09 p.m. ET. The battle from Truist Park will be aired on FOX.

The Astros knotted the series up at 1-1 with a 7-2 triumph on Wednesday night. Starting pitcher Jose Urquidy allowed two runs through five innings before giving way to a bullpen that muted Atlanta’s bats over four shutout frames. The Astros’ offense was driven by outfielder Michael Brantley, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. He has four multi-hit performances in his past five games. Also, second baseman Jose Altuve slammed his 22nd career postseason homer, tying him with Bernie Williams for the second most all-time. Rookie pitcher Luis Garcia will get the ball for Houston to start Game 3; he gave up just one hit over 5.2 innings in the ALCS clincher against the Red Sox last week.

The Braves will counter with a rookie of their own in Ian Anderson. It will mark the first time since 2006 that rookie starters faced off in a World Series game. Anderson has a 1.47 ERA in seven career postseason starts, and the Braves will need him to go deep into this one since Atlanta will likely stage a bullpen game in Game 4 and possibly Game 5 as well. Although the Braves’ lineup was held down in Game 2, second baseman Ozzie Albies is still on an 11-game postseason hitting streak. Outfielder Eddie Rosario, despite going 0-for-4 on Wednesday, boasts an impressive .426/.471/.702 slash line during these playoffs.

Each team has a -110 moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is listed at 8.5 with the under priced to -115.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 29th

Game time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app