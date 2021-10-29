Braves starting lineup for World Series Game 3 vs. Astros

The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Houston Astros. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Braves will start Ian Anderson while the Astros will send out Luis Garcia. Let’s go over the Braves’ full starting lineup for Game 3.

Braves batting order, World Series Game 3

Eddie Rosario, LF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Jorge Soler, RF

Adam Duvall, CF

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Dansby Swanson, SS

Ian Anderson, SP

Joc Pederson end up being the odd-man out for Game 3 in Atlanta with no DH. Soler will move from DH in Games 1 and 2, to playing in the outfield. The rest of the lineup is generally the same from the first two games. The Braves will move things around when facing a LHP, but that likely won’t come until Game 4 or 5 when Framber Valdez pitches again.

The Braves are slight favorites at -115 at home in Game 3. The Astros are -105 on the moneyline and the over/under is set at 8.5 runs after we’ve seen at least 8 runs in each of the first two games of the series. Garcia and Anderson are young and should struggle to get through the opponents batting order, respectively.