Astros starting lineup for World Series Game 3 vs. Braves

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Atlanta Braves. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Astros will start Luis Garcia while the Braves will send out Ian Anderson. Let’s go over the Astros full starting lineup for Game 2.

Astros batting order, World Series Game 3

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, RF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Tucker, CF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Martin Maldonado, C

Luis Garcia, SP

The Astros will get a downgrade in their lineup without the DH. It’s mostly going to hurt them defensively in Atlanta. Alvarez will have to play the field and is in left for his bat. Chas McCormick won’t be in the lineup, though we could see an adjustment made later in the game if defense is needed.

The Astros were able to jump all over Max Fried in Game 2 and evened the World Series 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Friday night. Houston is -105 on the moneyline while the Braves are -115 at home. The over/under is set at 8.5, which could be a bit high considering we head to the NL ball park. Still, the pitching in this series (and throughout the postseason overall) has been pretty weak.