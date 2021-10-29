ESPN is broadcasting Friday’s junior lightweight title bout on Friday evening with a live stream on ESPN+. Archie Sharp will put his WBO title on the line as he faces off against Alexis Boureima Kabore at York Hall in London. Sharp won the title in July with a unanimous decision win over Diego Andrade. Sharp is a -2000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Boureima is a +1000 underdog.

The co-main event will see Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Juan Carlos Abreu go head-to-head for the WBC junior middleweight title. Kulakhmet won the title in April with a KO of Heber Rondon and is already making his second defense. Kulakhmet is a -1600 favorite while Abreu is a +800 underdog.

The card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET, live from London. If you aren’t around a TV to check out Friday’s fight, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Full Card for Sharp vs. Boureima