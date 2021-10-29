 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sharp vs. Boureima live stream: How to watch Friday’s title fight via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Friday, October 29th as Archie Sharp battles Alexis Boureima Kabore in the ring. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Archie Sharp punches Artjoms Ramlavs during the WBO European Super-Featherweight Title fight between Archie Sharp and Artjoms Ramlavs at Copper Box Arena on December 21, 2019 in London, England. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

ESPN is broadcasting Friday’s junior lightweight title bout on Friday evening with a live stream on ESPN+. Archie Sharp will put his WBO title on the line as he faces off against Alexis Boureima Kabore at York Hall in London. Sharp won the title in July with a unanimous decision win over Diego Andrade. Sharp is a -2000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Boureima is a +1000 underdog.

The co-main event will see Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Juan Carlos Abreu go head-to-head for the WBC junior middleweight title. Kulakhmet won the title in April with a KO of Heber Rondon and is already making his second defense. Kulakhmet is a -1600 favorite while Abreu is a +800 underdog.

The card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET, live from London. If you aren’t around a TV to check out Friday’s fight, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Full Card for Sharp vs. Boureima

  • Main event: Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima, WBO Global junior lightweight title
  • Co-main event: Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, WBC International junior middleweight title
  • Jordan Reynolds vs. Rodolfo Paterno, junior middleweight
  • Shiloh Defreitas vs. Fonz Alexander, welterweight
  • Sam Gilley vs. Daniel Lartey, middleweight
  • Pierce O’Leary vs. Siar Ozgul, junior welterweight
  • Sean McGoldrick vs. Stephen Jackson, junior featherweight
  • William Hamilton vs. Ivo Zednicek, cruiserweight
  • Joe Giles vs. Pavol Garaj, super middleweight
  • Lerone Harrison vs. Simas Volosinas, lightweight

More From DraftKings Nation