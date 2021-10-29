ESPN is broadcasting Friday’s junior lightweight title bout on Friday evening with a live stream on ESPN+. Archie Sharp will put his WBO title on the line as he faces off against Alexis Boureima Kabore at York Hall in London. Sharp won the title in July with a unanimous decision win over Diego Andrade. Sharp is a -2000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Boureima is a +1000 underdog.
The co-main event will see Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Juan Carlos Abreu go head-to-head for the WBC junior middleweight title. Kulakhmet won the title in April with a KO of Heber Rondon and is already making his second defense. Kulakhmet is a -1600 favorite while Abreu is a +800 underdog.
The card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET, live from London. If you aren’t around a TV to check out Friday’s fight, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.
Full Card for Sharp vs. Boureima
- Main event: Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima, WBO Global junior lightweight title
- Co-main event: Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, WBC International junior middleweight title
- Jordan Reynolds vs. Rodolfo Paterno, junior middleweight
- Shiloh Defreitas vs. Fonz Alexander, welterweight
- Sam Gilley vs. Daniel Lartey, middleweight
- Pierce O’Leary vs. Siar Ozgul, junior welterweight
- Sean McGoldrick vs. Stephen Jackson, junior featherweight
- William Hamilton vs. Ivo Zednicek, cruiserweight
- Joe Giles vs. Pavol Garaj, super middleweight
- Lerone Harrison vs. Simas Volosinas, lightweight