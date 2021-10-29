Sharp vs. Boureima card: Full undercard for junior lightweight title fight

We get some end of the week late lunchtime boxing out of London, England this week. On Friday, a ten-fight card gets underway on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET and will be topped by a pair of title bouts.
The card is happening at York Hall in Bethnal Green. We get three debuts early in the card, including Lerone Harrison making his lightweight debut vs. Simas Volosinas, Joe Giles making his super middleweight debut vs. Pavol Garaj, and Shiloh Defreitas making his welterweight debut vs. Fonz Alexander.
The top of the card offers something a little more interesting. Tursynbay Kulakhmet is making a second defense of his WBC International junior middleweight title, against Juan Carlos Abreu. Kulakhmet is a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Abreu is a +800 underdog. The main event of the evening will see British born junior lightweight Archie Sharp putting his WBO Global title on the line for the first time. Sharp is a -2000 favorite while Boureima is a +1000 underdog.
The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air via live stream on ESPN+. The whole thing will probably run until late in the 6 p.m. hour.
Full Card for Sharp vs. Boureima
- Main event: Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima, WBO Global junior lightweight title
- Co-main event: Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, WBC International junior middleweight title
- Jordan Reynolds vs. Rodolfo Paterno, junior middleweight
- Shiloh Defreitas vs. Fonz Alexander, welterweight
- Sam Gilley vs. Daniel Lartey, middleweight
- Pierce O’Leary vs. Siar Ozgul, junior welterweight
- Sean McGoldrick vs. Stephen Jackson, junior featherweight
- William Hamilton vs. Ivo Zednicek, cruiserweight
- Joe Giles vs. Pavol Garaj, super middleweight
- Lerone Harrison vs. Simas Volosinas, lightweight