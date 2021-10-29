Sharp vs. Boureima card: Full undercard for junior lightweight title fight

We get some end of the week late lunchtime boxing out of London, England this week. On Friday, a ten-fight card gets underway on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET and will be topped by a pair of title bouts.

The card is happening at York Hall in Bethnal Green. We get three debuts early in the card, including Lerone Harrison making his lightweight debut vs. Simas Volosinas, Joe Giles making his super middleweight debut vs. Pavol Garaj, and Shiloh Defreitas making his welterweight debut vs. Fonz Alexander.

The top of the card offers something a little more interesting. Tursynbay Kulakhmet is making a second defense of his WBC International junior middleweight title, against Juan Carlos Abreu. Kulakhmet is a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Abreu is a +800 underdog. The main event of the evening will see British born junior lightweight Archie Sharp putting his WBO Global title on the line for the first time. Sharp is a -2000 favorite while Boureima is a +1000 underdog.

The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air via live stream on ESPN+. The whole thing will probably run until late in the 6 p.m. hour.

Full Card for Sharp vs. Boureima