 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sharp vs. Boureima fight time: What time title card start on Friday, October 29th

Archie Sharp and Alexis Boureima Kabore are set to face off in the ring on Friday in a junior lightweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By DKNation Staff
Archie Sharp victorious with belt after defeating Declan Geraghty during Super Featherweight title bout at Royal Albert Hall. South Kensington, London, England Set Number: X162945 TK1

This week brings a Friday afternoon card to kick off a moderately busy weekend of boxing. It’s not a high profile card in London, but we do get two championship bouts. The ten-fight card gets going at 2 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on ESPN+.

The card is topped by a co-feature of Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Juan Carlos Abreu for the WBC International junior middleweight title, and a main event of Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima for the WBO Global junior lightweight title. The main event will likely get going in the 5 p.m. ET hour on Friday. The whole card should be done before east coast dinner time.

Sharp is 20-0 and is looking to continue his climb up the ranks. In 2018, he won the WBO European junior lightweight title with a unanimous decision win over Lyon Woodstock. He successfully defended the title three times before beating Diego Andrade to claim his current Global title. Sharp is a -2000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Boureima is a +1000 underdog.

Full Card for Sharp vs. Boureima

  • Main event: Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima, WBO Global junior lightweight title
  • Co-main event: Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, WBC International junior middleweight title
  • Jordan Reynolds vs. Rodolfo Paterno, junior middleweight
  • Shiloh Defreitas vs. Fonz Alexander, welterweight
  • Sam Gilley vs. Daniel Lartey, middleweight
  • Pierce O’Leary vs. Siar Ozgul, junior welterweight
  • Sean McGoldrick vs. Stephen Jackson, junior featherweight
  • William Hamilton vs. Ivo Zednicek, cruiserweight
  • Joe Giles vs. Pavol Garaj, super middleweight
  • Lerone Harrison vs. Simas Volosinas, lightweight

More From DraftKings Nation