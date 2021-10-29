Sharp vs. Boureima fight time: What time title card start on Friday, October 29th

This week brings a Friday afternoon card to kick off a moderately busy weekend of boxing. It’s not a high profile card in London, but we do get two championship bouts. The ten-fight card gets going at 2 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on ESPN+.

The card is topped by a co-feature of Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Juan Carlos Abreu for the WBC International junior middleweight title, and a main event of Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima for the WBO Global junior lightweight title. The main event will likely get going in the 5 p.m. ET hour on Friday. The whole card should be done before east coast dinner time.

Sharp is 20-0 and is looking to continue his climb up the ranks. In 2018, he won the WBO European junior lightweight title with a unanimous decision win over Lyon Woodstock. He successfully defended the title three times before beating Diego Andrade to claim his current Global title. Sharp is a -2000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Boureima is a +1000 underdog.

