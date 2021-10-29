Breaking down the cut line for the 2021 Bermuda Championship

The PGA Tour teed off the second round of the 2021 Bermuda Championship on Friday at 6:35 a.m. ET. Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey had the low rounds on Thursday, shooting a 6-under 65 to share the one-shot lead into Friday over Vincent Whaley.

The first trios teed off on Friday at 6:35 a.m. ET, and the final groups will be on the course at 6:05 p.m. ET. or later.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group. After 18 holes, that would place it at +2 with 11 players tied at that score.

What is the cut line for the Fortinet Championship?

The cut line is projected +2 before the round begins.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Beau Hossler (+7), Matthew NeSmith (+6), Camilo Villegas (+6), and Danny Willett (+4) are amongst the players that might be heading home from the island nation a bit sooner than expected.