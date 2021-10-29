Bam Adebayo questionable to play in Friday’s game vs. the Hornets

Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo was downgraded to questionable to play in Friday’s game vs. the Charlotte Hornets due to a knee injury. He was previously listed as probable on Thursday’s injury report.

Adebayo has been a solid force in the early stages of the season and a key to the Heat getting off to a quick 3-1 start. Playing in an average of just over 30 minutes a game, he is averaging 19.2 points on 50% shooting and 12.8 rebounds per contest. He really excelled in the team’s 106-93 road victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday, putting up a team-high 24 points and nine rebounds in the contest.

Point guard Kyle Lowry is also dealing with an injury for Friday’s matchup with the Hornets but he is currently listed as probably. If Adebayo is limited for tonight or doesn’t go at all, we could see more minutes for backup center Dewayne Dedmon.