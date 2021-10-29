Marcus Smart ruled out Saturday vs. Wizards due to illness

Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart has been ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. the Washington Wizards due to an illness. He was previously active in their 116-107 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday, putting up seven points, three rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes of action.

Smart has started all five games for the Celtics so far this season, clocking in 37 minutes a game as the team has been up and down with a 2-3 start. The point guard is putting up 7.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. He’s mostly making an impact harassing ball handlers on the defensive side, ripping an average of 2.6 steals per contest.

The illness is non-COVID related, so he could potentially return on Monday when the team hosts the Chicago Bulls. One would expect offseason acquisition Dennis Schroder to start in his absence. Schroder is putting up 15.8 points and 6.2 assists a game this season.