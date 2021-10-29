Steelers TE Eric Ebron OUT for Week 8 with hamstring injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be down a tight end for their Week 8 AFC North matchup at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as Eric Ebron will miss the rivalry showdown with a hamstring injury. He was officially added to the injury report for Pittsburgh on Thursday and ruled out the following day.

Ebron hasn’t made much of an impact offensively for Pittsburgh throughout the season. He has played in just under 50% of the offensive snaps and has commanded just 13 targets total through six games. He has just seven receptions for 47 yards on the year.

Fantasy football implications

Ebron was already a liability from a fantasy standpoint but his absence could increase the upside for rookie Pat Freiermuth. Against Seattle two weeks ago, he played 60% of the snaps and had a career-high seven receptions for 58 yards. With Ebron out of the picture, this could make him someone worth starting in deeper leagues if you need tight end help with various byes happening and Robert Tonyan’s season ending.