Alex Collins questionable to play Week 8 vs. Jaguars

Friday update: Collins is listed as questionable for Sunday with a groin injury. He played through it last week and would appear to be on track to play again against the Jaguars, but he’s not certain.

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins did not participate in practice on Thursday due to a groin injury ahead of the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was a downgrade from his status on Wednesday, where he was a limited participant.

Alex Collins went from limited yesterday to a non-participant today due to his groin injury from the Pittsburgh game. He played Monday night and said postgame his groin felt fine, so this could be precautionary. DK Metcalf also didn’t practice because of his lingering sore foot. pic.twitter.com/FmexA3vVSL — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 28, 2021

Collins has been serving as Seattle’s primary running back in the absence of regular starter Chris Carson, who went on injured reserve a few weeks ago with a neck injury. Getting the start in the Pittsburgh game a few weeks back, he took 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown before aggravating his groin and exiting the contest.

He played in their Week 7 bout with the Saints on Monday Night Football, but made minimal impact with just 35 yards off 16 carries.

Fantasy football implications

The potential loss of Collins would be yet another devastating blow to a Seahawks team that has already been without Carson and quarterback Russell Wilson for the better part of a month.

If Collins misses Monday, it’s next man up and Rashaad Penny would be the guy to receive a bulk of carries.