D.K. Metcalf taken off of injury report for Week 8 vs. Jaguars

Friday update: Metcalf was taken off the injury report and will be a full go against the Jaguars.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf did not participate in practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 8 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and is nursing a foot injury.

This is most likely a precautionary measure by the Seahawks to give him some rest and avoid aggravating the injury ahead of Sunday. The team cannot afford any more of their primary offensive skill players missing time with Russell Wilson and Chris Carson both currently on injured reserve.

The Pro Bowl receiver has caught 33 of 50 targets for 537 yards and six touchdowns this season and is still making an impact even with backup QB Geno Smith taking the reigns at QB. He caught two receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown last Monday.

Fantasy football implications

Metcalf should be good to go for the matchup against the Jaguars and would be a must start in fantasy leagues as always. If not, Freddie Swain could be getting the targets not going to Tyler Lockett.