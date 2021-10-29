TE Jonnu Smith questionable for Week 8 vs. Chargers with shoulder injury

The New England Patriots are looking for another victory in Week 8 when they meet the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a bye week. Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, one of the team’s big free agent signings, is listed as questionable for the contest with a shoulder injury.

Fantasy football implications

Smith has not made a major impact in fantasy football at the tight end position for the Patriots. That distinction goes to Hunter Henry, who was the team’s other big free agent tight end signing. Henry gets a matchup against his former team Sunday and could be in for a big day. Smith is probably going to suit up but has been used more as a blocking tight end in New England’s system. Henry is the tight end worth banking on for fantasy purposes, and could see a boost if Smith ultimately sits out of the contest.