Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury on December 18

It had been rumored that Jake Paul was about to fight the first actual boxer of his career, as he teased a matchup against Tommy Fury, the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The match is now signed, and the bout will take place in Tampa at Amalie Arena on December 18th, with the weight limit for the eight round contest set at 192 lbs.

Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!#PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena pic.twitter.com/IFStMpJul5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2021

Paul enters with a 4-0 mark, but that comes against a fellow Youtuber (AnEsonGib), an NBA All-Star (Nate Robinson), an MMA fighter he drastically outweighed (Ben Askren), and another MMA fighter (Tyron Woodley).

Fury is 7-0 career, all against professional boxers. He shared a card with Paul on August 29th in Cleveland, where he beat Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision over four rounds.

This might be Paul’s biggest test to date, and it will be fascinating to see if there’s interest in him fighting someone that’s less of a circus sideshow and more of an actual pugilist. Though Fury also brings a marquee last name, he’s also not a bad fighter.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available. Right now Fury has been installed at some betting shops as a -175 favorite, to Paul as a +125 underdog.