Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez for at least next two games

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be without starters Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez for at least two more games, meaning the players will miss contests against the Spurs and the Jazz over the weekend. Holiday is dealing with an ankle injury, while Lopez has a back issue.

Fantasy basketball impact

These absences mean more value for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Bucks stars are regulars in fantasy and DFS lineups, but get extra points as playmakers and rebounders with Holiday and Lopez out. George Hill and Pat Connaughton could also filler options with value over the next few games.

Betting impact

The Bucks are going to be tough to beat as long as Antetokounmpo and Middleton are on the floor, although the Jazz are likely going to be favored with Milwaukee down two starters. The Bucks are a good bet against the Spurs and might have some value against the Jazz depending on where the odds end up.